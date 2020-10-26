Amazon’s Zinus sofa sale refreshes your living room from $303 (Up to $80 off)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa for $363.24 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $62 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked since April. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new sofa with a vibrant colorway, look no further. This Zinus solution comes in a “ruby red hue” with “dense, yet supportive foam seating.” The entire thing weighs 91.3-pounds and measures 76.4- by 30.7- by 33.9-inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another sofa on sale for $303.
We’ve also spotted the Zinus Josh Sofa for $302.77 shipped. This deal offers up $80 in savings and is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. This simplistic sofa features “soft lines, a neutral toned fabric and a soft yet supportive feel.” It boasts a 750-pound capacity and the entire thing can be assembled with no tools required. Zinus touts that setup should take “less than 20 minutes.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.
And speaking of furniture deals, did you catch the one we posted about Walker Edison’s Square Coffee Table? It’s been marked down and is now $40 off, allowing buyers to snag their own for $160.50. It’s comprised of wood and steel with measurements that work out to 30- by 30- by 16-inches.
Zinus Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa Couch features:
- Made to stand out and feel cozy with its sophisticated button tufting, ruby red hue and dense yet supportive foam seating, the Mikail sofa refines a room with ease
- A naturally-strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and a durable, polyester fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 500 lbs; cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable
- All parts and instructions are smartly packed into one compact box for simple assembly that takes less than 20 minutes
