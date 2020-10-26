Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bar 24-pack under $30 (Reg. $42+), more

Amazon is now offering an additional $10 off $40 purchases of select protein and grocery products. You can score two 12-packs of Quest Nutrition Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bars for $29.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save and then place a quantity of two in your cart to redeem the special price. Just remember to cancel the subscription afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $42 or more for a pair of 12-packs, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. With just 4-grams of net carbs and 1-gram of sugar, each of these Quest bars will provide 20-grams of protein and a healthy snack choice throughout the day. They also contain nine essential amino acids, 14-grams of fiber, and no added sugars. Rated 4+ stars from over 26,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, you can give these bars a try first by opting the a single 12-pack at $20. However, the Pure Protein options are also a great choice that start from under $14 Prime shipped for a dozen and include the same amount of protein per bar.

But as we mentioned above, Amazon is offering an extra $10 off purchases of $40 on a wide range of grocery and protein products right now. You’ll find everything from Quest products to Chap Stick, other health supplements, and much more. Just make sure you hit the $40 threshold to redeem the additional $10 in savings.

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more price drops on kitchenware and items for around the house.

More on the Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bars:

The Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bar tastes like an indulgent hazelnut spread. Only our version is packed with hazelnuts, chocolate flavoring 20g protein 4g net carbs and 1g sugar. Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bars are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids. Each Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bar has 14g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.

