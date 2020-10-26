WD’s 8TB My Cloud Pro 2-Bay NAS falls to new 2020 low at $500 (Save $130)

Amazon offers the WD 8TB My Cloud Pro 2-Bay NAS for $499.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically selling for $630, today’s offer amounts to over 20% in savings, marks a new 2020 low, and is the third-best we’ve seen to date. This is also the same price as the 4TB model right now, for comparison. For those looking to set up a home media server without piecing together their own Synology or QNAP NAS, this Cloud Pro from WD is a great alternative. The 2-bay NAS comes outfitted with two 4TB hard drives and is powered by a 1.6GHz processor for 4K transcoding with Plex, handling Time Machine backups, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 155 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the 2-bay design found above to bring home 8TB of storage while also saving some extra cash with WD”s My Cloud Home NAS at $230. This offering still packs networking capabilities, but isn’t quite as powerful as the lead deal, not to mention, you won’t be able to swap out drives in the future. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

If you’re just dipping your toes into the waters of having a home media server or NAS, our feature from earlier in the year covers all the bases on getting everyday backups configured and more. Get all of the details right here.

WD 8TB My Cloud Pro 2-Bay NAS features:

With space to keep virtually everything, the My Cloud Pro Series offers your creative team the network storage to edit, save and share production files from anywhere with an internet connection. Compatible with both Mac and PC, you’re able to protect your content regardless of OS. And with all photos, videos and files organized in one place, your team has all it needs to streamline its creative workflow.

