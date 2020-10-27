ComiXology is kicking off a new DC Halloween sale today, discounting a selection of 666 digital graphic novels starting at under $1. Our top pick is the 25th Anniversary Edition of Batman Arkham Asylum at $5.99. Down from its $13 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 54% in savings and matches our previous mention for one of the best prices to date on a digital copy. This classic 220-page graphic novel will get you in the spooky spirit, as Batman is tormented by the fear of the Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Two-Face, and other iconic villains. Head below for even more top picks.

Be sure to shop the rest of the DC Halloween sale at ComiXology today for even more notable ways to expand your digital comic collection. You’ll find a variety of reads starring iconic heroes and villains like Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, Batman, and much more all starting from $1.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score one month for free.

Batman Arkham Asylum synopsis:

The inmates of Arkham Asylum have taken over Gotham’s detention center for the criminally insane on April Fool’s Day, demanding Batman in exchange for their hostages. Accepting their demented challenge, Batman is forced to endure the personal hells of the Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Two-Face and many other sworn enemies in order to save the innocents and retake the prison. During his run through this absurd gauntlet, the Dark Knight’s must face down both his most dangerous foes and his inner demons.This is the critically acclaimed Batman story that helped launch the U.S. careers of Grant Morrison and Dave McKean.

