Bungie has been hard at work delivering new content to Destiny 2 year after year. Last year, we saw New Light, and the year before that we got Forsaken. This time around, the team at Bungie is going a different route, and exploring the opposite of New Light…with Beyond Light. Yeah, the title is a bit cliche, but Destiny 2 Beyond Light will take you to places where no Guardian ever thought they’d travel. You’ll be heading into the darkness because that’s the only way to defeat it.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light launches November 10 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia

We got our first whiff of Beyond Light back in June of this year when Bungie announced the 12th season and laid out its roadmap throughout 2022. In this new DLC, you’ll find all kinds of refreshed content, from expanded maps, new storylines, and even re-introduced legendary weapons.

There’s a storm coming, and truths that you hold dear will be questioned. “Guardian, is there more to the darkness than we thought?” asks Destiny 2 Beyond Light’s landing page. The best part is that next-generation console owners will be able to enjoy Destiny 2 just like they always have.

Earlier this month, Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 would be coming to Xbox Series S, X, and PlayStation 5. Good news for those picking up the higher-end consoles, Destiny 2 will be available in 4K60 with field-of-view sliders, faster load times, and cross-generation play all available at launch. Xbox Series S users will be able to enjoy the game in 1080p60 with the same aforementioned features.

Both free-to-play and paid gamers will enjoy new content

On Bungie’s roadmap, we see both free-to-play and paid gamers will enjoy updated, new, and additional content in Destiny 2 Beyond Light. For starters, all gamers will enjoy a new destination, Cosmodrome experience, armor and weapons, ranks, and much more. However, only those who purchase the Beyond Light expansion will be able to play through the new campaign, unlock Stasis supers, and enjoy the Salvation’s Grip exotic grenade launcher quest.

If you’re unsure whether or not you’re going to stick this season of Destiny 2 out, then you’ll likely want to stay free-to-play for now. However, if you’re ready to dive into the world of Beyond Light and see just how far you’ll be pushed, picking up the latest expansion is an absolute must.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light & Season of the Hunt calendar and roadmap

Destiny 2 Beyond Light will launch on November 10 with new content, seasonal artifact and reward tracks, the Empire Hunt, and the Glassway Strike. You’ll also be able to uncover Europa’s secrets between November 10 and January 12. Seasonal missions start on November 17, and the raid opens on November 21. The first Iron Banner begins December 8, while The Dawning runs from December 15 through January 5, and that’s just what we know so far. Bungie should be releasing this content and more throughout the coming months as it bolsters its Beyond Light DLC, so be sure to keep it locked here to stay up to date on the latest Destiny 2 news.

Can you handle heading into the darkness?

Destiny 2 Beyond Light launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One/Series, PC, and Google Stadia on November 10. PlayStation 5 users can enjoy Destiny 2 Beyond Light as soon as November 12, once you receive the console.

