All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. You can still teach the kids to read at home for FREE with this popular educational app, but for now it’s on to today’s most notable price drops. More specifically speaking, we are looking at major price drops on the Kingdom Rush franchise including Kingdom Rush Vengeance as well as a notable deals on Iron Marines, Age of Rivals, Toki Tori, and more. Head below for a complete look at all fo today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Stocks Live+ Best Stock Market: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Card Maker Creator for YugiOh: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Poison-202 Vintage Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Toki Tori: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Service Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 80 Days: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $4 (Reg. $6+)

iOS Universal: Tide Guide: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

More on Kingdom Rush Vengeance:

Get ready to show the Kingdom who the real boss is in the best tower defense available! Face empires of mighty enemies and clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching new towers, training legendary heroes and getting all the achievements. 18 NEW TOWERS, each with unique abilities and special powers.Choose your arsenal of towers and make devastating combinations to stop your enemies! 25 CHALLENGING STAGES across 5 lands ripe for the taking! 13 POWERFUL HEROES who will follow your command without hesitation. 60+ DEADLY ENEMIES that will put all of your wit and tactical skills to the test.

