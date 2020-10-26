Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $40, Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Switch game sale. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the refreshed Splat Roller and Splat Charger, this one features new dual wielding Splat Dualies, local multiplayer Turf War battles, and more, all at nearly 35% off today. But be sure to head below for additional deals on a host of big-time Switch games including Yoshi’s Crafted World, Zelda Breath of the Wild, The Outer Worlds, 3DS titles, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and much more.

