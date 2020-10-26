Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $40, Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Switch game sale. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the refreshed Splat Roller and Splat Charger, this one features new dual wielding Splat Dualies, local multiplayer Turf War battles, and more, all at nearly 35% off today. But be sure to head below for additional deals on a host of big-time Switch games including Yoshi’s Crafted World, Zelda Breath of the Wild, The Outer Worlds, 3DS titles, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- NEW Switch eShop sale up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus from $30.50 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $29 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Ultra Sun $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D Land $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $20 (Reg. $35)
- Wheel of Fortune Switch $8 (Reg. $20)
- Plus more board and game show titles…
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $9 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Jurassic World $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO The Incredibles $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Kingdom: New Lands $3 (Reg. $15)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Don’t Starve Switch Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $24 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $28 (Reg. $80)
- Rainbow Six Siege Gold $26 (Reg. $65)
- Vampyr $10 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $18 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat $24 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Also on PS4 for $4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest $2 (Reg. $13)
- Cat Quest II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $31 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- UFC 4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Watch Dogs Legion pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Change the color of your PlayStation 5 with these custom plates
Nintendo is permanently making Joy-Con replacements more affordable
Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM
Atari unveils new portable Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine with 7.9-inch display
HyperX’s all-new Cloud II Wireless headset is a new take on a classic
All-new Analogue Duo accepts cartridges, discs, 8BitDo controllers, more
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different
HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!