Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $40, Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Switch game sale. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the refreshed Splat Roller and Splat Charger, this one features new dual wielding Splat Dualies, local multiplayer Turf War battles, and more, all at nearly 35% off today. But be sure to head below for additional deals on a host of big-time Switch games including Yoshi’s Crafted World, Zelda Breath of the Wild, The Outer Worlds, 3DS titles, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Change the color of your PlayStation 5 with these custom plates

Nintendo is permanently making Joy-Con replacements more affordable

Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM

Atari unveils new portable Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine with 7.9-inch display

HyperX’s all-new Cloud II Wireless headset is a new take on a classic

All-new Analogue Duo accepts cartridges, discs, 8BitDo controllers, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different

HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!