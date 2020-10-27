Satechi delivers the power with its 108W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $70

Satechi’s Amazon storefront offers its 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Wall Charger for $69.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and just the second discount we’ve tracked at Amazon. This high-powered USB-C PD wall charger delivers up to 108W of power including dual USB-C PD ports and another pair of 2.4A USB-C outputs. It’s a great option for powering up multiple devices away from home, including some of the latest MacBooks and iPad Pros. We called it a “great option” in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

If you’re willing to sacrifice one of two USB-C ports, consider going with Anker’s Atom III Slim Wall Charger for $45 instead. This model offers up three USB-A ports that power at 2.4A along with a 65W USB-C output. Its slim design makes it a great option for powering up your gear on-the-go. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Dive into this week’s Anker sale for even more deals on headphones, Qi chargers, and other accessories for your MacBook, iPad, iPhone, or Android device. Deals start at $24 with a number of discounts on everyday essentials that will make your work from home setup complete. Check out the entire sale here.

Satechi 108W USB-C PD Wall Charger features:

  • POWER WITH PRO – features two upgraded USB-C PD ports (90W, 18W) to charge high-powered Type-C laptops and tablets without downgrading power when connecting two devices. The result? Faster and more powerful charging than before
  • CHARGE FOUR USB DEVICES – includes two USB-C PD (90W, 18W) and two USB-A (total 12W) ports to charge up to four USB devices at once. Charging cables not included
  • ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES – housed in durable, heat-resistant materials, the Charger complies with CE, ETL, USBIF and FCC standards to ensure a safe, worry-free charge

