Save up to $800 on Samsung’s latest Frame 4K QLED TVs from $478

Amazon is currently taking up to $800 off Samsung’s 2020 lineup of Frame Smart QLED UHDTVs headlined by the 55-inch model at $1,097.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,500, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a stylish way to replace the home theater display or want to inconspicuously add a TV to the bedroom, Samsung’s Frame TV sport a unique design that’ll do the trick. Ditching the usual black plastic bezels, the lineup is coated in a wooden frame that allows it to look more like a photo hung on your wall than a TV. Alongside a 4K HDR QLED screen, there’s AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 285 customers. Head below for even more from $478.

Samsung Frame TV deals:

While you’re upgrading the home theater, this discount we spotted earlier today on Denon’s 9.2-Channel A/V Receiver is worth a look at $300 off. Delivering AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos support, you’ll also find a collection of other gear to elevate the audio in your setup from $73. Or just check out the Fire TV Recast now that it’s down to $130.

Samsung Frame QLED TV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

