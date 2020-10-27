Walmart Toy Book details this year’s hottest gifts from LEGO, Barbie, many more

Black Friday 2020 ads are starting to leak in this year already, but today we’re getting a look at one of our favorite annual toy books. Walmart has now unveiled its America’s Best Toy Shop book with an in-depth guide to all of this year’s hottest gifts for the kids. This time around, Walmart is releasing 56 pages of content covering toys for every age group, from babies on up. If you’ve started making up your lists but aren’t sure which toys are going to be sure hits this year, head below for all of our top picks the annual Walmart Toy Book.

Walmart Toy Book details this year’s hottest kids for the kids

As is usually the case, Walmart isn’t shedding any light on pricing this year when it comes to its annual selection of highlighted toys. Instead, it’s breaking down by each category which gifts it expects to be the hottest come this holiday shopping season.

This year’s Walmart Toy Book offers up many of the usual big names we’ve come to expect over the years. That includes Barbie, LEGO, NERF, and many more. You won’t be shocked by the brand names in this year’s catalog, but there are a number of new releases highlighted you might have missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart is particularly paying close attention to family activities this year in its toy book, as more and more of us are at home in 2020. This includes a wide selection of board games and more, along with STEM kits, and other buildable activities that parents can participate in with their kids.

A few standouts this year include:

You can browse through the rest of this year’s Walmart Toys Book on this landing page. Walmart is expected to bring its annual Black Friday ad to fruition in a few weeks, likely the middle of November.

