Fast Sabrent internal and external storage starts at $90 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Store4PC is offering up to 25% off Sabrent solid-state drives. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Sabrent Rocket Nano 1TB External Solid-State Drive for $119.24. As a comparison, it usually trends closer to $160 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include fast transfer speeds up to 1000MB/s along with support for Macs and PCs. It connects via USB 3.2 and sports a handheld design, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout deal today is the Sabrent 500GB Rocket Nvme Internal Solid-State Drive for $89.99. That’s as much as $30 off the regular going rate and another Amazon all-time low. Upgrade your internal storage with a speedy Sabrent SSD that can move up to 5000MB/s. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Sabrent storage. For something on the robust side, check out the high-end LaCie 4TB d2 Professional USB-C Hard Drive. It’s currently marked down to $160 with one of the best prices we’ve tracked so far.

Sabrent Rocket Nano features:

  • SUPPORTS – Designed to work with both Windows and Mac OS, so you can transfer data between almost any computer in the world. Complies with trim, UASP, and firmware is upgradable.
  • PLUG & PLAY – OS independent, and fully bus powered, No drivers required.
  • SPEED – Ultra-fast 10Gbps throughput, low latency and power efficient. At up to 1000MB/s

