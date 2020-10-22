LaCie’s 4TB d2 Professional USB-C Hard Drive hits $160 (Save 20%), more from $70

Amazon currently offers the LaCie d2 Professional 4TB External USB-C Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. LaCie’s desktop hard drive delivers 4TB of storage to your Mac workstation with a space gray design as well as both USB-C and USB 3.1 connectivity. You’re looking at 240MB/s transfer speeds alongside a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind. Over 405 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more storage deals from $70.

Other notable storage deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking a $30 discount on SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD. Having fallen to a 2020 low, you can upgrade your EDC for $130. Then be sure to check out all of these discounted monitors from $110 to give your workstation a boost, not to mention everything else in our Mac accessories guide.

LaCie d2 Professional Hard Drive features:

The perfect complement to SSD-based laptops and all-in-one computers with limited storage capacity, the latest d2 Professional desktop drive massively expands capacity to up to 14TB for professional bandwidth-intensive creative applications. The LaCie d2 performs perfectly on Macs and PCs alike and also features Seagate Barracuda Pro enterprise-class hard drives for industry-leading performance and reliability, along with Rescue Data Recovery Service Plans for 5 years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!