Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card is a best-seller at $30

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
Get this deal 25% off $30

Amazon offers the Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low price and the best we can find. This model is designed for 4K video with support for transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. It can also be used in tandem with various smartphones, Nintendo Switch consoles, and other cameras. It’s designed for rough and tumble activities, with a waterproof build. Ships with a stellar 10-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader with support for microSD and more. It’s wise to have one of these around as an easy way to quickly transfer your data and more. This model does have USB-A connectivity, so it’s compatible with a number of legacy devices.

For more storage deals, check out the high-end LaCie 4TB d2 Professional USB-C Hard Drive. It’s currently marked down to $160 with one of the best prices we’ve tracked in a long time.

Samsung EVO Select features:

  • Ideal for Recording 4K UHD Video: Samsung microSD EVO Select is perfect for high res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR’s, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc. ), Android devices and more
  • Ultra-Fast Read Write Speeds: Up to 100MB/S Read and 90MB/S Write Speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (Performance May Vary Based on Host Device, Interface, Usage Conditions, and Other Factors)
  • Built to Last Reliability: Memory Card Is Also Water Proof, Temperature Proof, X-Ray Proof, and Magnetic Proof

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Samsung, Seagate, and Synology storage all discounted from $28 for Prime Day

From $28 Learn More
$100

Add Samsung’s EVO Select 512GB microSD Card to your Switch for $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More

Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSDXC card now $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

$50 Learn More
$230

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A7 sees very first discount to $169 (Save 27%)

$169 Learn More

PowerA Zelda Wired Controller now $17 (Reg. $25) + more Switch gear from $7.50

$7.50+ Learn More
Reg. $60+

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card + 1-year Switch Online Family for $40 (Reg. $60+)

$40 Learn More

Microsoft’s early holiday sale discounts Surface Pro 7, Galaxy Note 20, more

Shop now Learn More

Early Prime Day deals take 15% off Das Keyboard lineup for Mac + PC from $102

From $102 Learn More