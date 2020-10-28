Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card is a best-seller at $30

Amazon offers the Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low price and the best we can find. This model is designed for 4K video with support for transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. It can also be used in tandem with various smartphones, Nintendo Switch consoles, and other cameras. It’s designed for rough and tumble activities, with a waterproof build. Ships with a stellar 10-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader with support for microSD and more. It’s wise to have one of these around as an easy way to quickly transfer your data and more. This model does have USB-A connectivity, so it’s compatible with a number of legacy devices.

For more storage deals, check out the high-end LaCie 4TB d2 Professional USB-C Hard Drive. It’s currently marked down to $160 with one of the best prices we’ve tracked in a long time.

Samsung EVO Select features:

Ideal for Recording 4K UHD Video: Samsung microSD EVO Select is perfect for high res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR’s, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc. ), Android devices and more

Ultra-Fast Read Write Speeds: Up to 100MB/S Read and 90MB/S Write Speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (Performance May Vary Based on Host Device, Interface, Usage Conditions, and Other Factors)

Built to Last Reliability: Memory Card Is Also Water Proof, Temperature Proof, X-Ray Proof, and Magnetic Proof

