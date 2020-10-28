VAVA’s 4K UHD Laser Projector falls to new all-time low at $350 off

Amazon is currently offering the VAVA 4K UHD Laser Home Theater Projector for $2,449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $2,800 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $350 in savings, beats Best Buy’s competing discount by $50, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. With the ability to create a 100-inch image from only 7-inches away, this short throw projector features 4K HDR support and a 6,000-lumen brightness alongside built-in Android features for steaming content without needing an extra device. Alongside Wi-Fi, there’s also Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 535 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Complete your new projector setup by grabbing this well-reviewed projector screen for $23 at Amazon. It measures 120-inches, letting you take full advantage of the featured VAVA projector and can easily convert your setup into a true home theater. On top of being a #1 new release, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 655 customers.

Or if you’d just prefer to stay with a TV, we’re tracking a series of new all-time lows on Sony’s 4K Smart Android lineup. With up to $350 in savings, you can currently bring home a new model from $520. Then hit up our home theater guide for additional discounts on sound bars and more.

VAVA 4K UHD Laser Projector features:

Cast a 100 inch image from only 7.2 inches away from the wall! With a space-saving design, quick and easy setup, and the ability to adjust your projection from between 80 to 150 inches on the fly, you can enjoy a cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home!

