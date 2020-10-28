The first major Black Friday 2020 ads has now dropped. We’re getting our first look at what Costco plans to serve up through November and during Thanksgiving week. Each year, Costco is typically one of the first big names to showcase its Black Friday plans, and 2020 appears to be following suit. Costco will begin offering up holiday savings deals on November 5, with refreshes coming every week until Thanksgiving when the real notable deals start in earnest. We have full details on this year’s Costco Black Friday ad down below.

Costco Black Friday: Hours, online shopping, more

As noted above, Costco will begin its holiday shopping season online and in-store on November 5. The initial pre-holiday sale is slated to run for two weeks until November 19. Costco will then roll out another sale on November 20 but online and in-store. Black Friday proper begins on November 26 online and continues through Thanksgiving weekend into Cyber Monday, concluding on November 30.

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, but plans to be open at this point on Black Friday. It is worth noting that some store hours vary, and these plans might still be up in the air as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out across the country.

Tech, home goods, more highlight Costco’s Black Friday sale

Costco will be offering up a number of Black Friday deals on Apple products starting November 26 online and continuing in stores the following day. Details are still a bit vague at this point, but it looks like we can count on the latest MacBooks and iMacs being discounted. Costco is also highlight AirPods Pro, which are expected to fall below $180 for a limited time during Black Friday week.

We can also see in the add that Costco will be marking down various Nest smart home accessories throughout the multi-day holiday event. That includes the Nest Learning Thermostat with an extra sensor at $200. Various other Nest speakers and accessories are also expected to be included in this sale.

As usual, Costco will also be the home for plenty of TV Black Friday deals throughout Thanksgiving week. One notable standout is Samsung’s 70-inch 4K Smart UHDYV at $999.99. That’s easily one of the best prices we’ve seen on a 70-inch TV from the bigger names out there. Costco will be serving up plenty of additional TV deals throughout Thanksgiving week as well.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

