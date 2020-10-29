All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. The stellar Stardew Valley RPG is still 50% off, but you’ll find quite a notable selection of new price drops today. In fact, today’s collection is one of the best we have seen in several months with a series of top-tier titles on sale. Those include Hidden Folks, The Room series, Spirit Roots, Bad North, Evoland 2, Minesweeper Genius, Homo Machina, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Minesweeper Genius: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Type:Rider: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kauldron: $5 (Reg. $10)

OS Universal: Magellan: $7 (Reg. $15)

OS Universal: Kauldron: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 $10, Evil Within 2 $5, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Koi: $3 (Reg. $4)

More on Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!