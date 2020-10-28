Mobile RPG Stardew Valley now 50% off on iOS/Android at $4 (Reg. $8)

Many consider Stardew Valley to be among the best mobile RPGs out there with the game’s user ratings reflecting as much. The regularly $8 title features a slew of notable farming simulation features as well as combat and even the ability to start a family. But you can now do all of this at a notable 50% off. Now available for $3.99 on both the App Store and Google Play for Android users, this is a great time to add one of the best iOS and Android RPGs to your mobile library. Combined, the iOS and Android version of this game carry a 4+ star rating from over 100,000 gamers. More details below. 

Stardew Valley is one of the best mobile RPGs around for a reason. Along with no IAPs and ads to get in the way, it carries over 50+ hours of content to get through alongside a versatile range of gameplay features. You are cultivating your own livestock, raising a family, and exploring the vast, monster-filled cave systems for loot. If you’re an RPG fan and haven’t tried this one yet, now’s your chance. 

While not all mobile RPGs, you will find a host of notable iOS and Mac app deals in this morning’s roundup as well. Those include titles like the Beholder series as well as Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, and AR Spiders, among others

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. $8)

Android: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. $8)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Beholder 1 + 2, AR Spiders, more

Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Sword/Shield $40, Watch Dogs Legion $50, more

More on Stardew Valley:

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options.  Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm. Settle down and start a family with 12 potential marriage candidates. Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure. Rebuilt for touch-screen gameplay on iOS with mobile-specific features, such as auto-select to toggle quickly between your farming tools and auto-attack to swiftly take down fiendish monsters in the mines. 

