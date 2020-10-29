Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 $10, Evil Within 2 $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Gearbox has previously confirmed free next-generation upgrades for this one as well. Regularly up to $30 and currently starting from $18 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is the best price we can find and an affordable way to add Borderlands 3 to your next-generation library. Best Buy also unleashed this year’s Black Friday ad and you can browse through everything right here. But be sure to head below for additional deals on The Evil Within 2, Team Sonic Racing, GI Joe Operation Blackout, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Fire Emblem Warriors, and much more.

