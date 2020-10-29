Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 $10, Evil Within 2 $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Gearbox has previously confirmed free next-generation upgrades for this one as well. Regularly up to $30 and currently starting from $18 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is the best price we can find and an affordable way to add Borderlands 3 to your next-generation library. Best Buy also unleashed this year’s Black Friday ad and you can browse through everything right here. But be sure to head below for additional deals on The Evil Within 2, Team Sonic Racing, GI Joe Operation Blackout, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Fire Emblem Warriors, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- NEW Switch eShop sale up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- The Evil Within 2 $5 (Reg. $10+)
- UFC 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Team Sonic Racing Switch $21 (Reg. $35+)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $38+)
- Hollow Knight Switch $30 (Reg. $35+)
- GI Joe Operation Blackout $25 (Reg. $40)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Fire Emblem Warriors Switch $31 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield for $40 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast $5 (Reg. $10)
- Metro Redux PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock: The Collection on Xbox One $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $30 (Reg. $40)
- Now matched on PS4
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4 at $16 (Reg. $40)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ape Out $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $20 (Reg. $35)
- Wheel of Fortune Switch $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $9 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Jurassic World $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO The Incredibles $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Kingdom: New Lands $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Don’t Starve Switch Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest $2 (Reg. $13)
- Cat Quest II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe pre-order $60
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Sony unveils PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection lineup and November freebies
Destiny 2 Beyond Light takes you into the darkness on November 10
Official Xbox Series X walkthrough showcases Quick Resume, UI details, more
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year
Change the color of your PlayStation 5 with these custom plates
Nintendo is permanently making Joy-Con replacements more affordable
Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM
Atari unveils new portable Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine with 7.9-inch display
