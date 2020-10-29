Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 $10, Evil Within 2 $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Gearbox has previously confirmed free next-generation upgrades for this one as well. Regularly up to $30 and currently starting from $18 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is the best price we can find and an affordable way to add Borderlands 3 to your next-generation library. Best Buy also unleashed this year’s Black Friday ad and you can browse through everything right here. But be sure to head below for additional deals on The Evil Within 2, Team Sonic Racing, GI Joe Operation Blackout, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Fire Emblem Warriors, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Sony unveils PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection lineup and November freebies

Destiny 2 Beyond Light takes you into the darkness on November 10

Official Xbox Series X walkthrough showcases Quick Resume, UI details, more

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year

Change the color of your PlayStation 5 with these custom plates

Nintendo is permanently making Joy-Con replacements more affordable

Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM

Atari unveils new portable Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine with 7.9-inch display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!