Save up to 40% on Bose speakers, headphones, audio sunglasses, more from $79

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersBose
Get this deal 40% off From $79

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Bose speakers, headphones, smart sunglasses, and more at up to 40% off. Our top pick is the Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker in a variety of styles for $79 shipped. Also available at B&H. Usually fetching $129, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, saves you 40%, and marks a new all-time low. If you’re looking for a new Bluetooth speaker to serenade you at home, then the SoundLink Color is worth a closer look. It features 8-hours of battery life per charge as well as a rugged IPX7 waterproof design that ensures you can listen to music in the shower and pretty much anywhere else. Plus, two of the speakers can be paired together for stereo playback. Over 23,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more deals.

Other notable Bose deals include:

This morning, we spotted new all-time ons on the Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro starting at $160 which joins yesterday’s offer on the Jabra Elite 85h Headphones at $150.

Bose SoundLink Color II features:

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the soft black Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, for wireless music streaming up to 33′ away. An auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as tablets and MP3 players.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Bose

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Bose launches three new Frames sunglasses with built-in speakers, more

Learn More

JBL intros new portable Bluetooth speaker lineup starting from $40 + more

Learn More
Save 24%

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 drops to some of the best prices yet at $339, more from $169

From $169 Learn More
40% off

Sperry Treat Yourself Sneaker Sale offers styles for $31 + free shipping

$31 Learn More
30% off

This wood plant stand is now $37 (Reg. $60) + more indoor gardening deals

$10+ Learn More
Up to 50%

Today’s Gold Box offers up C by GE smart home accessories from $15

From $15 Learn More
30% off

Tineco cordless stick vacuums now 30% off starting at $180, more from $21

From $21 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s offering up to 30% off Revlon, Hot Tools, and Bed Head hair styles from $16

From $16 Learn More