Take $100 off Jabra’s ANC-equipped Elite 85h Headphones at a low of $150

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $149.99 shipped in a variety of styles. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous Prime Day mention by $30, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With active noise cancellation being the headlining feature, Jabra’s headphones automatically analyze the sound in your environment to apply a personalized filter. These cans also bring 36-hour battery life into the mix alongside water-resistance and built-in access to various voice assistants. With over 825 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more powerful drivers and ANC features should consider the Jabra Elite 45h Headphones instead to save an extra 33%. These headphones pack upwards of 50-hour battery life alongside 40mm drivers and a similar build quality to the lead deal, but at a $100 price point.

If you’d rather go the true wireless route, Apple’s AirPods Pro have returned to $200 with its impressive roster of features headlined by ANC, Hey Siri, and more. We’re also still seeing some refurbished Bose ANC offerings and more in eBay’s latest sale.

Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones features:

Listen in comfort with these Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones. Integrated SmartSound audio technology adapts automatically to your surroundings, while a powerful battery offers up to 36 hours of playtime. These Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones feature eight separate mics for excellent call quality and are rain-resistant for safe use in all weather conditions.

