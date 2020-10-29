Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro hit new all-time low prices from $160

Amazon offers Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in various colors for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $10 and is a new Amazon all-time low. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree. Head below for another notable deal on Powerbeats Pro.

Best Buy offers Apple’s Powerbeats Pro for $159.99 shipped, which is another all-time low and down from the usual $250 price tag. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.2/5 stars by Amazon customers, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.

In case you hadn’t heard, Black Friday news is starting to roll in. We now have seen two of this year’s biggest ads leak already, including Costco and Best Buy. Catch up on everything here.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise

Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality

Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality

