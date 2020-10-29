Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro hit new all-time low prices from $160

-
AmazonAppleBest BuyHeadphones
Get this deal Reg. $250+ From $160

Amazon offers Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in various colors for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $10 and is a new Amazon all-time low. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree. Head below for another notable deal on Powerbeats Pro.

Best Buy offers Apple’s Powerbeats Pro for $159.99 shipped, which is another all-time low and down from the usual $250 price tag. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.2/5 stars by Amazon customers, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.

In case you hadn’t heard, Black Friday news is starting to roll in. We now have seen two of this year’s biggest ads leak already, including Costco and Best Buy. Catch up on everything here.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

  • Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise
  • Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality
  • Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening
  • Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy Headphones

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote

Shop now! Learn More
$55+ off

Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low prices

Shop now Learn More
Up to 30%

Amazon discounts entire Alexa lineup from $10: New Fire TV Stick $18, Echo Dot $19, much more

From $10 Learn More

Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more

Learn More
New low

Score a 2-pack of smart TECKIN RGBW LED bulbs for just $7.50 each

$15 Learn More
Low price

eufy P1 Smart Scale with HealthKit returns to low of $30 (Reg. $50)

$30 Learn More
Save $142

Amazon takes up to $142 off Timex, Skagen, and Citizen watches, now priced from $23

From $23 Learn More

Microsoft unveils an Xbox Series X Fridge, and you can win it for yourself

Read more Learn More