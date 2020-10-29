Dragon’s Lair RepliCade debuts as new fully-playable, 12-inch arcade cabinet

While the folks at Arcade1Up routinely steal the retro gaming spotlight, New Wave Toys has long been a 9to5 favorite in the space. Today, the company is out with its latest miniature arcade cabinet, bringing the fan-favorite title Dragon’s Lair to its RepliCade lineup. Complete with plenty of vintage graphics, a 3.5-inch display, and a fully-playable build, you’ll want to head below for a closer look.

Check out the new Dragon’s Lair RepliCade

New Wave Toys is out with its latest miniature arcade cabinet today, and just in time for Halloween, too. The newest RepliCate brings everything that you’d find on the rest of the company’s 1/6th scale cabinets. But this time, it’s giving the beloved title Dragon’s Lair the miniaturized treatment.

Standing 12 inches tall, the new Dragon’s Lair RepliCade packs a 3.5-inch color LCD display and comes covered in miniature decals like you’d find on the original cabinet back in the 1980s. There’s a full set of built-in buttons and an arcade stick, but you’ll be able to plug-in a USB gamepad to play more comfortably. Or if you’re just looking to set it on the desk, a demo mode can showcase all of the Dragon’s Lair gameplay.

We actually first got a look at the Dragon’s Lair cabinet back in 2019 at Toy Fair while it was still in the prototype phase. But now over a year and a half later, New Wave Toys is officially launching the title.

Alongside just the miniature arcade cabinet itself, New Wave Toys is including plenty of other little accessories to really drive home the nostalgia here. Alongside a replica shipping box complete with Dragon’s Lair branding, there’s also a miniature LaserDisc player, which was the technology behind the title. There are also some mini coins to round out the arcade experience.

Now available

The latest addition to the RepliCade lineup, Dragon’s Lair, is now available for purchase directly from New Wave Toys. It enters with the company’s standard pricing on the miniature arcade cabinets, with the new Dragon’s Lair RepliCade launching with a $119.99 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ve spoken to the team behind the RepliCade cabinets in the past, and you can tell that a love for old school arcade titles really drives the company. While Arcade1Up is focusing on some of the more mainstream games, New Wave Toys isn’t afraid to dig a little deeper into the vault for a title that’s every bit as much of a classic as Pac-Man or Street Fighter.

We’ve been big fans of the RepliCade collection from our past hands-on reviews, and it looks like the same attention to detail and retro charm will be carried over to the new Dragon’s Lair version this time around. Pricing at $120 certainly makes it a more niche collector’s item, but with the holidays around the corner, this will certainly catch the eyes of Dragon’s Lair fans.

For those who might not be the biggest Dragon’s Lair fans, you can also score a Street Fighter II  RepliCade cabinet for the same price. Or just check out the latest news from Arcade1Up for additional retro action.

