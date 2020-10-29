Today’s Gold Box offers up C by GE smart home accessories from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off C by GE smart light bulbs, light strips, and bundles. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $14.99. Our top pick is the Smart LED and Plug bundle at $23.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $40 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low by $6. This bundle includes everything you need to build out a smart home setup with two A19 LED light bulbs, a smart plug, and more. C by GE is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems, so you can use it with a variety of products. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon reviewers. Head below for even more deals.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on everyday smart home essentials. That includes great prices on Amazon’s Alexa lineup and a bargain deal on a pair of color LED light bulbs at $15.

When you combine the Soft White Smart Bulb with the C by GE Smart Plug, you get whole-room control for all your smart bulbs, traditional bulbs, and electric devices. Smart Plug’s built-in Wi-Fi smart bridge unlocks even more features, like out-of-home and voice control (when paired with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant).