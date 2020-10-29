Today’s Gold Box offers up C by GE smart home accessories from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off C by GE smart light bulbs, light strips, and bundles. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $14.99. Our top pick is the Smart LED and Plug bundle at $23.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $40 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low by $6. This bundle includes everything you need to build out a smart home setup with two A19 LED light bulbs, a smart plug, and more. C by GE is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems, so you can use it with a variety of products. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon reviewers. Head below for even more deals.

Other notable deals include:

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on everyday smart home essentials. That includes great prices on Amazon’s Alexa lineup and a bargain deal on a pair of color LED light bulbs at $15.

C by GE Smart Home Bundle features:

When you combine the Soft White Smart Bulb with the C by GE Smart Plug, you get whole-room control for all your smart bulbs, traditional bulbs, and electric devices. Smart Plug’s built-in Wi-Fi smart bridge unlocks even more features, like out-of-home and voice control (when paired with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant).

