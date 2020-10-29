mophie Qi charging gear for iPhone, AirPods, more from $14 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off wireless chargers and accessories from mophie, HALO, and more. One standout is the mophie 3-in-1 Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $68.61 shipped. Regularly up to $140, it has sold for closer to $105 over the last few months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This model is designed to wirelessly charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. Alongside support for Nightstand mode and the ability to deliver 7.5W of power to your iPhone, it sports an ultra-suede finish to provide a soft landing pad for your precious gear. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For something even more affordable, the mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone and AirPods is also on sale today at Amazon for $44.77 shipped. Down from the regular $60 or more, this is the lowest price we can find and a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you don’t need the Apple Watch setup. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 450 Amazon customers.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s mophie and HALO charging gear sale right here for additional deals from $14 Prime shipped.

Dig in to our latest Anker Amazon roundup for even more Qi charging deals and then check out mophie’s new 4-in-1 wireless charger for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more. And here’s our very first look at the 2020 Best Buy Black Friday ad (some deals are already live).

More on the mophie 3-in-1 Qi Wireless Charging Pad:

Fast charging: Delivers the right amount of power to your iPhone to ensure the fastest charging speeds.

Wirelessly charge three devices: Simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple watch.

Charge through lightweight cases: Power can be sent through cases up to 3 millimeter thick.

Premium ultra-suede finish: The premium ultra-suede finish adds a touch of style to any tabletop.

