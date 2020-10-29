We are tracking a series of notable deals on the App Store including The Room Old Sins. The Room series is one of the best of its kind, dropping players into mysterious locations with all sorts of interesting puzzles and stories to uncover. Old Sins, the latest game in the series and a top 10 ranked puzzle game on the App Store, is now down to $1.99. Regularly $5, this is the lowest price we have tracked since December 2019 and a perfect chance to add it to your game library. It carries stellar ratings from nearly 30,000 gamers. Head below for more details and deals on other titles in the series.

The setup for The Room Old Sins goes as follows: “The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse.” Players will explore “unsettling locations” for clues and odd contraptions to uncover the mysteries that lay within.

But you’ll also want to head over to this morning’s roundup for even more iOS price drops and down below for the rest of The Room deals.

iOS Universal: The Room Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Folks, Bad North, Evoland 2, more

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 $10, Evil Within 2 $5, more

More on The Room Old Sins:

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story. The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!