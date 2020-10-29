Tineco cordless stick vacuums now 30% off starting at $180, more from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TINECO (96% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its stick vacuums starting at $179.99 shipped. Our top pick is on the Tineco A11 Master+ Stick Vacuum at $279.99. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, matches the all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price. Tineco’s A11 Master+ can easily convert between a full-sized vacuum and handheld way to clean thanks to several included interchangeable tools. It comes equipped with a 50-minute runtime as well as a large dustbin for capturing dirt and pet hair. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more from $21.

While you can shop the rest of the Tineco deals from $180 right here, Amazon’s Gold Box is also discounting another way to keep clean. For today only, the ThisWorx Portable Car Vaccum is $21.27, down from its usual $35 going rate. That’s 40% in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. This vacuum delivers a more compact way to specifically keep your car clean with a 16-foot power cord and handheld design. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 34,000 customers, earning it #1 best-seller status.

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find plenty of other essentials for around the house including today’s 40% off Instant Pot multi-cooker sale. Not to mention, you’ll be able to save on electric toothbrushes, bed frames, and more.

Tineco A11 Master+  features:

High performance cordless vacuum for whole home use featuring a 450W motor and up to 120W of suction power for deep, thorough cleaning on any floor surface. Includes 2 Full Size LED Power Brushes, specifically designed to clean hard floors and carpets. Effectively picks up all types of pet hair.

