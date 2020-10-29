Halloween TV deals: VIZIO 65-inch 4K OLED with AirPlay $1,500, TCL 55-inch 4K $200, more

Best Buy, as part of its Early Black Friday deals, is offering a number of home theater sales right now. One of the stand-out deals is VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart UHDTV for $1,499.99 shipped. Normally $2,000, today’s deal sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model and is the best currently available. This is VIZIO’s latest release, only becoming available at Best Buy earlier this month. You’ll find a 4K OLED panel here capable of displaying HDR and Dolby Vision, as well as support for 120Hz playback for next-generation consoles. VIZIO also includes HomeKit and AirPlay 2 here, alongside built-in smarts that work well with both Alexa and Assistant, delivering a well-rounded smart experience. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more great deals to upgrade your home theater.

More Smart HD/UHDTV Deals:

Do you have an existing TV that needs a smart upgrade? Well, Amazon’s entire Alexa lineup is on sale, and that includes both smart speakers and streaming media players. Prices start at $10 for the speakers, and Fire TV devices are now priced from $18, giving you budget-focused upgrades all around your home.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K OLED Smart UHDTV features:

What makes a truly extraordinary television? Infinite contrast with 8 million individually controlled pixels with a spectrum of colors that bring stories to life in unrivaled color, detail, and contrast. This is beauty at all angles, with the widest viewing angles in the industry, housed in a truly borderless design. The next-generation IQ Ultra processor delivers ultra-performance, fine-tuning every pixel for a jaw-dropping 4K image. The new ProGaming Engine is designed for intense Xbox and PlayStation® action, with Variable Refresh Rate1 and 4K 120Hz. And with SmartCast , VIZIO OLED brings you endless entertainment with your favorite apps, plus the easiest way to stream, control and share from your phone. VIZIO’s OLED is setting the standard for TV performance, from inside out. 1VRR and auto low latency mode only compatible with Xbox One X

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!