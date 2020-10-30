Back at CES 2020, Anker first announced what was going to be an expanded lineup of its popular PowerHouse generators and batteries. Fast forward nearly 10 months later following issues with the pandemic and beyond, now Anker is ready to bring its new PowerHouse 100 to market. With integrated USB-A and C ports and a built-in flashlight, there’s a lot to like here. Head below for full details on this new product announcement from Anker.

Anker intros new Powerhouse 100

Anker has long dominated the third-party smartphone accessory market thanks to its constantly-evolving inventory of chargers, cables, and more. The latest PowerHouse portable power supply is more battery than generator, at least when compared to the brand’s other offerings. PowerHouse 100 delivers a 27000mAh power supply, which is roughly 50% the capacity of Anker’s larger generators. But with that sacrifice comes the ability to take this battery on planes, which was not the case with previous releases from Anker in the PowerHouse category.

Here’s a complete breakdown of specs:

Universal Compatibility for Phones, Tablets, and More

One Full Charge for 15’’ 2019 MacBook Pro

Recharge via USB-C Power Delivery Car or Wall Chargers, or PowerPort Solar Chargers

MultiProtect Safety System

Optimized Performance with Anker’s Battery Management System

Built-In Flashlight for Camping / Emergencies

100Wh / ~27,000 mAh Capacity

Amongst a number of headlining features is the 100W AC outlet. We don’t typically see a full-on traditional AC outlet in a battery with this footprint, which makes it all the more of a compelling option as a solution for travel and the like.

Additionally, there are two USB-A ports that push 2.4A and a USB-C output with 45W capabilities. While those ports won’t be suitable for the latest MacBooks, it’s the inclusion of the AC outlet mentioned above that brings this battery full circle. This is an ideal option for travel, plane rides, and the like.

The new Anker Powerhouse 100 is available for purchase today at $159.99 via Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m a big fan of this Anker Powerhouse from a distance. While I haven’t been able to go hands-on yet, what I like here is that it features a far more portable design than the brand’s other generator-style batteries.

With a small footprint and the inclusion of a single AC outlet, this makes it an easy partner for long trips and other situations where you need more power than a standard couple thousand mAh battery might provide. All in all, I think it’s a great product release and will become an even better value over time as it goes on sale.

