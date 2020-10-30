Various Apple Watch Series 6 models drop in price for the first time including cellular from $375

Amazon is discounting nearly every Apple Watch Series 6 model currently with deals starting at $374.98. This includes cellular configurations, as well, which have yet to be marked down in price at Amazon to date. Free shipping is available for all. Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. There’s also the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, and more. Looking for something more affordable? Apple Watch SE is currently on sale from $259 at Amazon, marking the best prices to date.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

