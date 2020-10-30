Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones see 1-day discount to $120 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Beats by Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in various colors. Free shipping is available for all. That brings prices down to $119.95 across a number of different models, beating our previous mention $40 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Beats Solo3 may not be the latest pair of Apple-backed headphones on the market today, but there’s still a lot to like here at today’s reduced price tag. Notable features include Apple’s W1 chip with up to 40-hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, with Fast Fuel, you’ll be able to get 3-hours of playback with just 5-minutes of charging. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, swing by my review of the Anker Liberty Air truly wireless earbuds that feature an AirPod-like design for a fraction of the cost of the lead deal above. I have found these earbuds to be a suitable alternative to pricier headphones with a good enough build quality to withstand trips to the gym and other strenuous activities.

Looking for the latest Beats headphones? Amazon and Best Buy are currently discounting Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro from $160, marking new Amazon all-time lows on both models.

Beats Solo3 feature:

  • Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity
  • With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone
  • Compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

