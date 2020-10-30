Cuisinart’s 15-piece classic knife block set is up to 50% off today at $75

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Knife Set for $74.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $150, today’s deal is up to 50% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Comparable Cuisinart sets on Amazon start at around $81, but most options are in the $100 range. This 15-piece set is a great way to refresh your kitchen gear in one fell swoop with just about everything a home chef would need: “scissors, chef’s knife, bread knife, slicing knife, knife sharpener, 6 steak knives, santoku knife, and more.” You’re looking at high-carbon steel blades, a 360-degree rotating knife block, and “ergonomically-designed” handles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If this Farberware 22-piece set at $20 won’t cut it, take a look at the AmazonBasics Premium 9-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set instead. This one comes in at $48 and offers a significantly more premium setup than the Farberware, while saving you a considerable amount of cash over today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon, it’s not as extensive a set, but still comes with the most important tools for home chefs.

The kitchenware deals are heating up over in our home goods hub today. From Vitamix Gold Box deals to air fryers and Home Depot’s outdoor fire pit and accessory sale, you’ll definitely want to at least take a quick look right here.

More on Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Knife Set:

Outfit your kitchen counter with this 15-piece Cuisinart cutlery set. The high-carbon steel blades provide precise cutting and durability, while the Santoku, bread, slicing, paring and steak knives offer wide-ranging use. This Cuisinart cutlery set comes with a 360-degree rotating block for easy access, and the ergonomically designed handles deliver a comfortable grip.

