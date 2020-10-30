Cuisinart’s 15-piece classic knife block set is up to 50% off today at $75

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsCuisinart
Get this deal Reg. $150 $75

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Knife Set for $74.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $150, today’s deal is up to 50% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Comparable Cuisinart sets on Amazon start at around $81, but most options are in the $100 range. This 15-piece set is a great way to refresh your kitchen gear in one fell swoop with just about everything a home chef would need: “scissors, chef’s knife, bread knife, slicing knife, knife sharpener, 6 steak knives, santoku knife, and more.” You’re looking at high-carbon steel blades, a 360-degree rotating knife block, and “ergonomically-designed” handles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If this Farberware 22-piece set at $20 won’t cut it, take a look at the AmazonBasics Premium 9-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set instead. This one comes in at $48 and offers a significantly more premium setup than the Farberware, while saving you a considerable amount of cash over today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon, it’s not as extensive a set, but still comes with the most important tools for home chefs. 

The kitchenware deals are heating up over in our home goods hub today. From Vitamix Gold Box deals to air fryers and Home Depot’s outdoor fire pit and accessory sale, you’ll definitely want to at least take a quick look right here

More on Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Knife Set:

Outfit your kitchen counter with this 15-piece Cuisinart cutlery set. The high-carbon steel blades provide precise cutting and durability, while the Santoku, bread, slicing, paring and steak knives offer wide-ranging use. This Cuisinart cutlery set comes with a 360-degree rotating block for easy access, and the ergonomically designed handles deliver a comfortable grip. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

All-time low

Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure fitness game sees rare discount to $70

$70 Learn More
40% off

Timbuk2’s Treat Sale takes 40% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

From $30 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Save up to 50% on Razer and Logitech gaming keyboards, mice, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 30, 2020

Listen Now Listen now
Reg. $100

Lenovo Smart Display 7 drops to new low at $60 following 40% discount

$60 Learn More
60% off

Lands’ End Black Friday Preview Event takes up to extra 60% off sitewide with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
Up to 50%

Home Depot slashes up to 50% off outdoor accessories, fire pits, more today only

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $80+

Bring a 5-qt. stainless steel air fryer home for the holidays at $50 (Reg. up to $120)

$50 Learn More