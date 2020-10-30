Bring a 5-qt. stainless steel air fryer home for the holidays at $50 (Reg. up to $120)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsInsignia
Get this deal Reg. $80+ $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 5-quart stainless steel Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $120, this Best Buy exclusive is now up to $70 off and at the lowest we can find. The best Amazon listings have the renewed versions starting from $80, for comparison. This model makes use of circulating hot air to provide that golden fried texture without all of the unhealthy oil. It has an adjustable temperature rating from 180- to 400-degrees as well as a digital interface housing a series of pre-programmed cooking presets including everything from chicken and fries to bacon, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

This 5-quart deal is among the best we can find right now. The 4-quart Ninja model, for example, sells for over $88 at Amazon right now. But if you can get away with a smaller model, give the Chefman TurboFry 2-quart Air Fryer a closer look. It will save you even more than today’s lead deal while still providing a healthier solution to typical deep frying. 

There are some seriously notable kitchenware deals live right now starting with Amazon’s Vitamix Gold Box event, Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier, and KitchenAid’s Pro 5-Qt. Bowl Lift Stand Mixer. But you’ll find plenty more where those came from in our constantly updated home goods deal hub

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia digital control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A preprogrammed menu provides cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods, and its large capacity gives you plenty of space to prepare favorites for the whole family. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 50% off

Save up to 50% on Razer and Logitech gaming keyboards, mice, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $150

Cuisinart’s 15-piece classic knife block set is up to 50% off today at $75

$75 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 30, 2020

Listen Now Listen now
Reg. $100

Lenovo Smart Display 7 drops to new low at $60 following 40% discount

$60 Learn More
60% off

Lands’ End Black Friday Preview Event takes up to extra 60% off sitewide with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
Up to 50%

Home Depot slashes up to 50% off outdoor accessories, fire pits, more today only

Shop now Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $32 (36% off), more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons, Animus, Gone Home, more

FREE+ Learn More