Bring a 5-qt. stainless steel air fryer home for the holidays at $50 (Reg. up to $120)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 5-quart stainless steel Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $120, this Best Buy exclusive is now up to $70 off and at the lowest we can find. The best Amazon listings have the renewed versions starting from $80, for comparison. This model makes use of circulating hot air to provide that golden fried texture without all of the unhealthy oil. It has an adjustable temperature rating from 180- to 400-degrees as well as a digital interface housing a series of pre-programmed cooking presets including everything from chicken and fries to bacon, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

This 5-quart deal is among the best we can find right now. The 4-quart Ninja model, for example, sells for over $88 at Amazon right now. But if you can get away with a smaller model, give the Chefman TurboFry 2-quart Air Fryer a closer look. It will save you even more than today’s lead deal while still providing a healthier solution to typical deep frying.

There are some seriously notable kitchenware deals live right now starting with Amazon’s Vitamix Gold Box event, Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier, and KitchenAid’s Pro 5-Qt. Bowl Lift Stand Mixer. But you’ll find plenty more where those came from in our constantly updated home goods deal hub.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia digital control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A preprogrammed menu provides cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods, and its large capacity gives you plenty of space to prepare favorites for the whole family.

