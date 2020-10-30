Add some color to your space with 2 Philips Hue HomeKit bulbs for $75 (Reg. $90)

Amazon currently offers a 2-pack of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $75.54 shipped. Down from its $90 going rate, you’ll still pay $50 per bulb at Amazon with today’s offer coming within $2 of the all-time low value per bulb and marking the best since March. With both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity, this Philips Hue multicolor bulb is just as ideal for expanding your current setup as it is getting started for the first time. Alongside adding a pop of color to your space, other features here include Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more and grab the dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb for $15 instead. Here, you’ll still take advantage of much of the same features as the color version. But if the multicolor capabilities of the lead deal don’t do too much for you, it’s a notable way to cut costs even further.

We’re also still tracking a batch of other Philips Hue discounts, as well as additional smart home lighting price cuts starting at $10. You can grab a 2-pack of white dimmable bulbs from $21, as well as remotes and more. Of course, there’s also plenty more in the way of savings over in our smart home guide.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb with Bluetooth features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

