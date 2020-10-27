Score two Philips Hue White HomeKit Bluetooth Bulbs from $21, more from $10

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of the Philips Hue White HomeKit A19 LED Smart Bulbs for $25 shipped. An on-page coupon may appear for some that drops the price to $21.25. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over two months and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Philips Hue’s latest dimmable white light bulb packs the usual Zigbee integration as well as built-in Bluetooth. That gives you the flexibility to expand an existing Hue setup or kickstart your smart home without the need of hub. On top of HomeKit support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa and Assistant for voice control alongside the smartphone app and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 15,000 customers. Head below for more from $10.

Other notable Hue and smart lighting deals:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounted ways to upgrade your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setups. On top of August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock dropping to $209, you’ll find a collection of meross accessories priced from $17.

Philips Hue White HomeKit Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting in your home with this fully dimmable smart light bulb. Control it instantly via Bluetooth in one room, or connect to a Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!