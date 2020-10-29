Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier drops to new 2020 low from $446 (Save 32%)

QVC is currently offering the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot & Cool 3-in-1 Air Purifier for $456.28 shipped. New QVC shoppers will be able to drop the price down to $446.28 when code OFFER has been applied at checkout. Down from its $650 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to upwards of 32% in savings, marks the lowest we’ve seen this year, and comes within $6 of the all-time low. With a 3-in-1 design, this Dyson model will not only heat and cool the air around you, but will also tackle purifying it, as well. So whether you’re looking for something to get you through the winter or want to be prepared for the summer heat next year, this is worth a look. It also includes Wi-Fi features for integrating with Alexa and more. Over 660 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

When it comes to a Dyson heater and fan combo, you’ll pay notably more for other offerings at Amazon without even taking the air purification features into account. But if you’re looking to make out for less cash, this highly-rated TaoTronics space heater at $72 will only run you a fraction of the featured deal’s price. You will be ditching the built-in fan features though.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is the only purifying heater + fan to clean a whole room properly. To simultaneously purify and heat a whole room properly, the Dyson Pure Hot+CoolTM purifying heater + fan goes beyond standard tests by automatically sensing pollution, capturing ultrafine pollutants, and projecting purified and heater air using Air MultiplierTM technology.

