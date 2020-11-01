Outfit your smart home with YI security cameras and more from $28 (Save up to 55%)

From $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, YI Technology via Amazon is taking 55% off a selection of its smart home security cameras and more starting at $28.51 shipped for its Smart Dome Security Camera. Down from its $56 going rate, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention, amounts to a total savings of 53%, and marks a new all-time low. This smart home camera delivers a more affordable package than the competition while still packing 1080p recording and other notable features. It’ll pair with both your Alexa or Assistant setup while yielding smartphone control and local video storage via a microSD card slot. That’s on top of object recognition, time lapse features, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 995 customers. Head below for more. 

Other notable YI deals:

For more ways to upgrade your setup, be sure to check out all of the discounts currently in our smart home guide. We’re still seeing a notable deal on Anker’s wireless eufy Video Doorbell at $140, as well as the Assistant-equipped Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $60 and even HomeKit-enabled LIFX light strips from $55.

YI Smart Dome Security Camera features:

Differentiates humans and pets from moving objects, resulting in more relevant alerts for you. Its abnormal sound detection will alert you of noises. Paired with its and two-way audio-feature, this security camera can function as a pet camera. *Works with Alexa & Google.

