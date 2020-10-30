Expand your HomeKit setup with color LIFX lightstrips from $55 (Save up to 30%)

Best Buy is currently offering the LIFX Z Wi-Fi HomeKit Color Lightstrip for $69.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for bringing a pop of color into your smart home, LIFX’s Z Lightstrip measures three meters in length and pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It also stands out from other options on the market with the ability to light up with multiple colors at a time. Alongside HomeKit support, you’ll also find Alexa and Assistant voice control as well as compatibility with a smartphone app and more. Over 470 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Best Buy, the LIFX Z TV Smart LED Strip is marked down to $54.99. Typically $70, today’s offer is the first price cut we’ve seen and saves you 22%. Featuring a similar multicolor design to the lead deal, this LIFX lightstrip is meant to pair with your TV for a more immersive home theater experience. It measures 46-inches in length and works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d prefer to add some color into your smart home in a more traditional fashion, this Philips Hue bundle is currently marked down to $75. Delivering a pair of HomeKit-enabled color bulbs, Bluetooth and Zigbee support means you won’t need a hub to get started. You can find even more discounts in our smart home guide, as well.

LIFX Z HomeKit Color Lightstrip features:

Customize a room’s ambience with this LIFX Z Experience light kit. The 9.8-foot LED strip lets you set up to eight color zones per one-third portion, and it integrates with most smart home systems for convenient control. Enjoy tone variety with the full range of whites and 16 million colors of this LIFX Z Experience light kit.

