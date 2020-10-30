Lenovo Smart Display 7 drops to new low at $60 following 40% discount

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Display 7 for $59.99 shipped. Down from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $29. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Smart Display 7 found above.

We’re also still seeing the very first price cut on Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential at $25. Or for those looking to get in on the smart display action with Alexa at the helm, we’re seeing a collection of Echo deals and more from $10, alongside everything else in our smart home guide.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!