elago’s AirPods/Pro Ice Cream Cases fall to new lows from $11.50 (Save up to 22%)

elago via Amazon is currently offering its Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case for $12.34 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $15, like you’ll find on the other color ways, today’s offer is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new Amazon low. Also available for AirPods at $11.39 with the on-page coupon, down from $15. elago’s Ice Cream Case coats your AirPods in a colorful design that will also keep it protected from drops or scratches when thrown in your bag. It is comprised of a soft silicone material and is still compatible with wireless chargers. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the fun ice cream stylings can add similar protection into the mix with elago’s Duo Silicone AirPods Case for under $6. Also available for AirPods Pro, too. Available in a variety of two-tone colors, you’ll find a soft silicone exterior to fend off scratches and the like. Not to mention, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating here from over 3,000 customers.

Another great option to consider for keeping your AirPods Pro case in mint condition would be Twelve South’s AirSnap Pro. We found it to be a compelling option when it comes to leather cases in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case features:

From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great. Protect your AirPods Pro in the same way! Made from premium silicone material, the Ice Cream Case protects from drops, dirts, and oils from daily use – keep your case looking brand new.

