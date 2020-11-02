Grovemade is continuing to roll out its new lineup of Apple gear accessories with the Wood MagSafe Dock. This year’s wood and wool-themed collection started with the brand’s matching iPad stand just before we saw the Wood MacBook Dock and is completed by the new Wood MagSafe Dock for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. Hit the jump for more details and an early launch discount.

Grovemade Wood MagSafe Dock

Designed, manufactured, and assembled by Grovemade in Portland, Oregon, the new Wood MagSafe Dock once again makes use of premium materials to offer your gorgeous new iPhone a high-end home to match. Available now at introductory pricing, just keep in mind this particular dock requires the Apple MagSafe Charger (third-party chargers are not supported here) and is compatible with iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

Grovemade is specifically pointing out that isn’t taking any shortcuts when it comes to building quality and the overall weight. The company used “machined ¾” solid steel to create the heft necessary for a steady interaction on any surface.” The solid steel base is complemented by Cerakote ceramic-coated mild steel, a natural crop foot for stability, vegetable-tanned leather, and your chair of either eastern hard rock maple or American black walnut — the same colorways available on the aforementioned iPad stand and Wood MacBook Dock.

The App MagSafe charger neatly threads through the back of the new Wood MagSafe Dock and sits nicely against the deep chamfer edge on the hardwood backing. This leaves your phone easily accessible while also offering up both portrait and landscape viewing options.

Pricing & Availability:

The new Grovemade iPhone 12 MagSafe Dock is available now and is scheduled to ship in four to six weeks. Regularly $100, you can score either colorway at $80 or 20% off for a limited time.

9to5Toys’ Take

It was only a matter of time before Grovemade completed its 2020 Apple gear and desktop accessory lineup. While there still could be more to come, the new Wood MagSafe Dock for iPhone 12 is the perfect way to complete your Grovemade setup or just to add a bit of premium class to your existing gear. Now, the Apple MagSafe Charger requirement will force potential Wood MagSafe Dock customers to drop down the Apple tax for a charger. That’s certainly not ideal and essentially just adds $39 on top of the already pricey $100 MSRP here. While many folks were going to buy Apple’s charger anyway, it’s definitely something to keep in mind and a choice that could stymie the Wood MagSafe Dock’s potential customer base to some degree.

