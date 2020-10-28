After getting our first look at the brand’s new MacBook stand last week, today Grovemade is introducing its new Wood iPad Stand. Pulling the design sensibilities from the aforementioned MacBook variant, Grovemade’s latest iPad holder features the brand’s usual penchant for premium materials alongside a minimalist design, and best of all, introductory pricing. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Grovemade’s new Wood iPad Stand

Grovemade has been expanding its lineup of gorgeous desktop accessories considerably this year. The aforementioned Wood MacBook Dock capped off a run of new gear including the Leather Notebook with brass binding and the brand’s latest leather Desk Pads. But today, we turn to its latest Apple tablet release, the Grovemade Wood iPad Stand.

Designed to match perfectly with the MacBook variant, the new Wood iPad Stand comes in black walnut or Eastern hardrock maple wood colorways to “hold your iPad at just the right angle for viewing and working.”

The stand is a combination of “premium” American hardwood and stainless steel with Grovemade’s usual merino wool felt finish to cushion and protect your precious iPad. Compatible with all of Apple’s models (and other tablets), the solid hardwood and thick stainless steel are said to “provide substantial heft to keep your iPad steady while you use it” alongside natural cork feet for additional stability.

Cord management and more

Other features include a cord management system built-in to the back of the stand so you can easily thread your charging cable through. It also supports both vertical and horizontal orientations, but due to the rigid nature of the stand, the angle your iPad sits at is not adjustable here.

The new Grovemade Wood iPad Stand is now available for purchase with an $80 MSRP. However, if you act fast, Grovemade is selling both colorways at $10 off for a limited time.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Grovemade is back at it again with premium materials for another easy-on-the-eyes Apple gear accessory. I, for one, appreciate the brand’s dedication to natural and high-end materials, although the static viewing angle is a bit of a let down here. For $70, you’d assume an adjustable angle feature would be in tow. While Grovemade’s pricey desktop gear probably isn’t for folks who require the ideal viewing angle for watching movies and playing games on an iPad anyway, it is still very much a missed feature in my opinion.

