Grovemade launches gorgeous new Wood MacBook Dock with introductory pricing

Grovemade, makers of some of the best premium desk accessories out there, is introducing its new Wood MacBook Dock today with special launch pricing. The new MacBook holder features an American wood finish with stainless steel, felt, and natural cork accents to provide your precious laptop with a worthy dock to house it. All of the details can be found below along with the Wood MacBook Dock introductory pricing.

Grovemade Wood MacBook Dock:

The new Grovemade Wood MacBook Dock joins the rest of its 2020 desktop lineup including the Leather Notebook with brass binding, the slim version of that notebook, and the new leather Desk Pad, just to name a few. It also employs much of the same premium materials for a seamless visual aesthetic across the entire lineup.

Black walnut or maple:

First up, let’s take a look at the build quality here. Grovemade has once again tapped some premium materials including American Black Walnut and Eastern Hardrock Maple wood options alongside stainless steel, a lining of merino wool felt for scratch-free use, and natural cork feet for stability. Grovemade says this results in a hefty solution that supports “easy one handed operation.”

Compatibility:

Hand-sanded and finished in vegetable-based oil, the new Wood MacBook Dock is made from natural materials, and “you can expect a variation in color and wood grain,” from unit-to-unit, according to Grovemade. The company is also being sure to point out that the new MacBook house is only compatible with models released after 2016 including 13-, 15-, and 17-inch Macbook Pro Thunderbolt and Magic Keyboard models. It is also mostly not compatible with your MacBook cases or skins.

The new Grovemade Wood MacBook Dock is available now in walnut or maple colorways from $80 shipped. Regularly $90, Grovemade is currently offering nearly 12% or $10 off these docks for a limited time. As of the time of writing, shipping begins on October 21, 2020.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Grovemade has long been a favorite of ours in the premium desktop space, but you’re certainly going to pay for it. While you will find some more affordable solutions on Amazon, almost none of them feature the attention to detail and all of the premium accents Grovemade is offering up here. As much as I think any MacBook case immediately ruins the machine’s naturally gorgeous design, it is a bit of a shame the new Wood MacBook Dock won’t support them entirely. Some users, especially those regularly on-the-go with their MacBook, probably won’t like having to unsheathe the machine just to get it in there every night. But, this is among the most elegant options out there for the rest of us.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!