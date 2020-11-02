Love it or hate it, Fortnite is still a very popular game. Unsurprisingly, this means that Epic has been working to support both Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5. Today it was announced that the next-generation Fortnite update will be available on launch day of each console. Even better, there are many new features that will take advantage of the Microsoft and Sony’s leveled-up hardware. Continue reading to learn more.

Next-generation Fortnite update tackles 4K60, fluid split screen, more

Based on today’s announcement, it appears Epic is taking its Fortnite next-generation update seriously. Instead of taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Epic is tailoring the game experience for each console. This even includes Xbox Series S.

So what features can we expect every console? First and foremost, 60 frames per second. This means that players can expect a smooth on-screen experience no matter which console they’ve chosen. Visual enhancements will also show up on every new console, but some will be held back from Series S. Examples shared by Epic include “grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.”

Late last year, Epic took the wraps off of split-screen, a feature that will now support 60 frames per second. When it comes to game resolution, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will run at 4K, while Xbox Series S will be capped at 1080p to ensure it can hit 60 frames per second.

Standout PlayStation 5 features include haptic feedback support for DualSense controllers alongside Activities integration which allows players “to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected.”

Pricing and availability

As you would expect, the upcoming next-generation Fortnite update will be free for all Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 owners. It’s slated for a day-one release, which actually means that Xbox players will be able to get their hands on a next-generation experience two days sooner than PlayStation 5 buyers.

9to5Toys’ Take

Of all the features Epic has called out, split screen support at 60 frames per second has to be my favorite. I am a huge fan of removing barriers that allow me to share a screen and play with friends. If split-screen gaming was supported in more games, I wouldn’t need a multi-viewer. Hopefully other game developers will follow Epic’s lead here and utilize the power of next-generation consoles to create local multiplayer experiences.

One other thing to take note of in Epic’s announcement is that the experience offered by Xbox Series S will in fact be a downgraded one. Unlike Microsoft’s aim to deliver an identical 1440p experience to Series X’s 4K one, the game will top out at 1080p and still give up some “visual enhancements.” While not the end of the world, this could mean that most games actually forego 1440p in favor of 60 frames per second.

