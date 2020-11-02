Today we are tracking a great deal on Reigns Game of Thrones, alongside other titles in the popular mobile series. The Game of Thrones version has players “claiming the Iron Throne…to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms.” In this “swipe’em up” title, you will be relying on ruthless tactics to outwit your rivals in order to maintain the balance of power and “survive the horrors of the coming winter.” More importantly, the regularly $4 iOS game is now on sale for just $1.99, down 50% from the usual $4. This is matching the lowest we have tracked and is the first notable price drop since March. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Head below for more Reigns deals.

Reigns Game of Thrones features a familiar and formidable cast including Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa Stark, and more. Players can switch between each king and queen they unlock to face different “challenges and mysteries unique to their story.”

But we are also tracking a series of notable deals on the original Reigns title as well as Reigns: Her Majesty, both of which are matching the App Store all-time lows. You’ll find those deals below and the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS price drops in this morning’s roundup.

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Reigns Game of Thrones:

Reigns Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO TV series Game of Thrones and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman. Maintain the balance and favor of the people to extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter.

