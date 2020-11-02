Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $25, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $47.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Trials of Mana for $24.99 on PS4 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the Switch version on sale for $34.99 at both Amazon and the eShop. Regularly $50, this one is now at a new Amazon all-time low, well under the PSN sale price, and at the lowest we can find. It is a 3D remake of the “hit classic RPG released in 1995 as Seiken Densetsu 3.” You can learn more about this brilliant JRPG as part of our coverage of The Collection of Mana. But be sure to head below for additional deals on Borderlands 3, Owlboy, Super Star Wars, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Halloween Switch eShop game deals up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Owlboy $12.50 (Reg $25)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night$17 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- Daemon X Machina $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $30 (Reg. $40)
- Now matched on PS4
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Blasphemous $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- The Escapists 2 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Worms WMD $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 3DS $15 (Reg. $40)
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters $10 (Reg. $20)
- My Time at Portia $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Escapists: Complete $3 (Reg. $15)
- Madden NFL 21 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield for $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast $5 (Reg. $10)
- Metro Redux PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock: The Collection on Xbox One $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4 at $16 (Reg. $40)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ape Out $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $20 (Reg. $35)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $9 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Jurassic World $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO The Incredibles $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe pre-order $60
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
