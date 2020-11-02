Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $25, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $47.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Trials of Mana for $24.99 on PS4 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the Switch version on sale for $34.99 at both Amazon and the eShop. Regularly $50, this one is now at a new Amazon all-time low, well under the PSN sale price, and at the lowest we can find. It is a 3D remake of the “hit classic RPG released in 1995 as Seiken Densetsu 3.” You can learn more about this brilliant JRPG as part of our coverage of The Collection of Mana. But be sure to head below for additional deals on Borderlands 3, Owlboy, Super Star Wars, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.

