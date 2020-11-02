It’s time to dive into all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We still have a wide selection of titles live inside of our Halloween roundup right here, but we now have today’s fresh new price drops up for the taking as well. This morning’s collection comes with the popular Reigns series (including the Game of Thrones version), Money Pro Personal Finance for iOS and Mac, sports titles, Danganronpa, Lost Portal CCG, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: RFS – Real Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Smash Puck: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Real Tennis Manager: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find My Car – Parking Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Idle Rent Tycoon: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $5 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $5 (Reg. $16)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Private Memories – Photo Vault: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Jam Maestro: create guitar tab: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

More on Money Pro:

Manage money like a pro. Сhange your spending behavior for good. Money Pro is the one place for bill planning, budgeting and keeping track of your accounts. Money Pro works great for home budgeting and even for business use. Easy sync with iPhone/iPad version. Money Pro is the next generation of Money app (over 2 million downloads worldwide). Mark days on the big calendar when your bills are due. Schedule recurring bills with custom periodicity. Take a quick glance at bills due. When you actually have a transaction, approve it quickly.

