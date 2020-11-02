Segway’s Kickscooter Max can hit 18MPH speeds at an all-time low of $149 off

-
Best Buy is currently offering its rewards members (free to sign up) the Segway Kickscooter Max for $649.99 shipped. Usually fetching $799, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low from back in June, and is the best price we’ve seen since. Even though cooler weather has arrived, you can now score a notable discount and enjoy cruising around this fall, or be ready for spring next year. Segway’s KickScooter Max features an over 18MPH top speed and a 40-mile range that makes it great for commuting alongside its folding design. Other notable inclusions are a 2.5W LED headlight, brake lighting, and a 220-pound maximum weight capacity. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in the electric scooter game would be with the Segway Ninebot E22 at $500. This alternative ditches the more robust 40-mile range found above for a charge that’ll let you ride for 14-miles at a time. There’s only a 12.4MPH top speed here as well, but those trade-offs may certainly be worth an extra $150 in savings.

For more environmentally-conscious discounts, be sure to swing over to our green deals guide. We’re currently tracking a $102 discount on this Greenworks G-MAX 40V Electric Lawn Mower at $248. Not to mention, you can ditch the gas and oil this winter with a Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower for $300.

Segway Kickscooter Max features:

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage.

