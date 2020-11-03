Marshall’s Tufton and AirPlay 2 Uxbridge speakers are up to 25% off from $180

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Marshall Tufton delivers up to 20-hours of portable listening with a vintage-inspired design. You’ll find a leather-wrapped form-factor on the outside with IPX2 water-resistant, alongside a 3-way audio array with rear-facing driver and 40Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. Over 190 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the Marshall Uxbridge Home Voice Speaker to $179.99. Down from $200, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention. Delivering the same vinyl look as the Tufton above, you’re getting added smart features here like AirPlay 2 and Alexa. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

But if it’s that same retro-inspired look you’re hoping to bring to a pair of headphones, don’t miss out on our hands-on review of the Marshall Major IV. Delivering 80-hour playback alongside USB-C and wireless charging, the brand’s latest cans bring a lot to the table. And for the latest from Marshall, be sure to check out all the details on its refreshed Emberton speaker, which now comes in a new brass colorway.

Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Tufton offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its guitar inspired carry strap makes it perfect to take with you. You can even track the speaker battery life with the visual battery indicator located on the top panel of the speaker.

