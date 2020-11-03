Get speedy SanDisk USB-C storage with 2TB capacity for $230 (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300 but had just dropped at Amazon and Best Buy to $250 before going to today’s deal price. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include USB-C connectivity delivering up to 550MB/s transfer speeds and a rugged design that’s water-resistant and compact. Includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. An ideal partner for the latest MacBooks, iMacs, iPad Pro, and Chromebooks. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Need storage but not the fast transfer speeds? You can grab this Toshiba 2TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for under $60. This model is perfect for adding storage to your gaming consoles and costs a fraction of the SanDisk alternative. Plus with USB 3.0 connectivity, it will be suitable for older devices as opposed to the USB-C alternative featured above.

For more ways to upgrade your work from home setup, jump over to today’s Dell monitor sale with deals from $198. To sweeten the pot even further, Dell is throwing in gift cards worth up to $200 on various models. You can see all of our top picks from today’s sale right here.

SanDisk USB-C Portable SSD features:

  • High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi-res photos and videos fast (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application)
  • Ruggedized, water and dust resistant (IP55 rated) (IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min; Limited dust contact Does Not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use)
  • Shock-resistant solid-state core for greater durability (Shock resistant (up to 1500 G) and vibration resistant (5 gram RMS, 10 2000 Hertz)

