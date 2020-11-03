Dell takes 30%+ off monitors with up to $200 bundled gift cards from $198

Dell is currently taking up to 35% off a selection of its monitors while also bundling an up to $200 gift card with prices starting at $198 shipped. Our top pick is the Dell UltraSharp 27-inch Monitor (U2719D) with a $150 gift card for $323.92 when code STAND4SMALL has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $500 going rate, today’s offer saves you 35% and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a frameless design, this Dell monitor adds 27-inches of 1440p screen real estate into your setup complete with 99% sRGB color space coverage. A height adjustable stand as well as HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports allow it to fit into a variety of workstations. Over 770 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

All of the discounted monitors from Dell in today’s sale include an up to $200 digital credit. Don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code to lock-in the discounted rate, too. Shop the rest of our top picks below.

Other notable Dell monitor deals:

Don’t forget, we’re still tracking a new all-time low on Monoprice’s 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor at $190, as well as some additional displays from $100. There’s also this morning’s discount on the Elgato Stream Deck Mini at $80, as well as plenty of other deals in our PC gaming guide to take advantage of.

Dell UltraSharp 27-inch Monitor features:

Every image comes to life on this 27” screen. With QHD (2560×1440) resolution, you’ll get 1.77 times more details than Full HD. Your UltraSharp monitor is factory calibrated at 99% sRGB coverage to an accuracy of Delta-E less than 2, for precise hues right out of the box. Plus with 99% Rec709 and 85% DCI-P3 color coverage, you’ll see true-to-life colors in video formats.

